Electronic and house music festival returns to Churriana

Tony Bryant 07/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Sophie festival returns to Ogus Park in Churriana from Saturday 15 August, an established electronic music festival and event series featuring a lineup of internationally known DJs and live electronic music artists. The festival focuses on house, techno, minimal and underground electronic music and runs as a series of events spread across the summer, with each date featuring a different lineup.

The open-air performances take place across multiple stages, including a Main Stage and the Garden Stage, offering an immersive atmosphere with lighting, visual art, food and drink areas and VIP spaces.

The headline act for Saturday 15 August is Marco Carola, an Italian electronic musician and DJ described as the sonic architect of global techno. Born in Naples in 1975, Carola has recorded five albums and has also been responsible for several compilations. With a career spanning over two decades, Carola stands as a pivotal figure who has propelled techno to global recognition.

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Also appearing are Silvie Loto, who fuses a more traditional house sound with a deep contemporary tech house twist; and Giorgio Maulini, a Venezuelan producer whose music includes soul, funk and Detroit/Chicago house music.

Others include Nicolas Lutz, Javier Carballo and Ildec.

Ogus Park is a purpose-built outdoor venue located near Malaga Airport. It has become one of the town's primary destinations for large electronic music events.

The festival continues on the 5th and 19th September.

www.sophie.es/eventos