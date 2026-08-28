Motril's regal charms

Jennie Rhodes 28/08/2026 Actualizado a las 10:54h.

Motril, on Granada province’s Costa Tropical, is a town of contrasts: a working Mediterranean port, which in recent times has become a major cruise ship destination, acting as a gateway to Granada city, the Alhambra Palace and the villages of the Alpujarra.

However, the town itself has a lot to offer, with long sandy beaches, which are popular with the locals but as yet relatively undiscovered by tourists. As well as the coastal offering, Motril has a connection with European royalty, a British botanist and Andalucía’s once booming sugar cane trade, providing not only the traditional sun, sea and sand holiday, but a selection of cultural and historical indoor options to escape the heat.

Villa Astrida

One of Motril’s most intriguing landmarks is Villa Astrida, which was once the holiday home of King Baudouin I and Queen Fabiola of Belgium. The royal couple chose the area around Playa Granada for their holidays and bought the house in 1967. In fact it was while on holiday there that King Baudouin died of a heart attack on 31 July 1993 at the age of 62.

Since 2023 the villa and its extensive gardens have been open to the public as a museum and a reminder of Motril’s connection with European royalty. Throughout summer there is a programme of concerts in the gardens, which are also open to the public, through the Conciertos de una Noche de Verano en Villa Astrida programme.

History

Another historical treasure is Motril’s sugar cane factory, Azucarera Nuestra Señora del Pilar. The 19th century building opens most days of the week as a museum where visitors can learn about the history of sugar cane on the Costa Tropical and the space also offers a year-round programme of events from art exhibitions to festivals, conferences and more.

Inside the Nuestra Señora del Pilar sugar cane factory. (Javier Martín)

A continuation of the sugar cane industry is the Ron Montero rum distillery: founded in 1963, it is now open to the public with tours in three languages. Visitors can learn about the production process behind the production of the Costa Tropical’s very own brand of rum and of course have the chance to taste it. Open days are held Monday to Saturday throughout the year in French, Spanish and English.

Axarquía where costa del sol meets costa tropical

The 19th-century colonial mansion Casa de los Bates and the adjoining 18th-century botanical and historic gardens offer tours of its tropical fruit garden, with the opportunity to sample seasonal produce. The site takes its name from an Englishman, simply known as Bates, who worked under the Catholic Monarchs, as recorded in late 15th-century archives. For a real luxury experience, rooms can be booked in the house for overnight stays.

Beaches

Playa Granada stretches for over a kilometre along Motril’s coast, combining sand and pebbles with calm waters and a quieter atmosphere than some of the busier beaches along the Costa Tropical. The headland beside Villa Astrida also creates good conditions for water sports and, depending on the wind, Playa Granada is popular for paddleboarding, wind and kitesurfing.

Motril also offers small coves, family-friendly beaches, with areas suitable for water sports and Playa de Poniente is one of the best family-friendly spots, with a busy promenade complete with beach bars, restaurants and facilities.

Cruise ships

For cruise passengers, Motril provides an appealing alternative to the larger and more crowded ports of southern Spain. It has expanded its service enormously thanks to a recent expansion of the port and in fact in June this year it reached a record figure of 40,630 cruise ship passengers, representing a rise of 91.6 per cent compared to June 2025.

Motril often gets overlooked by its Costa Tropical neighbours, but has something to offer for everyone from history-buffs and culture-vultures to cruise ship passengers and nature lovers.