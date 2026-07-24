David Guetta and Eric Prydz headline Vélez-Málaga festival

Jennie Rhodes 24/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Dreambeach, the two-day electronic dance music (EDM) festival, kicks off on Friday 31 July on the Vélez-Málaga fairground next to El Ingenio shopping centre.

Eric Prydz, David Guetta and Sasha & John Digweed are the headliners of the festival which will also see sets by Paco Osuna and Brennan Heart. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy techno, drum & bass, tech house, throwback and urban sounds across four stages.

Friday night will see Eric Prydz, one of the most influential figures in the EDM world thanks to his audiovisual shows and iconic anthems like Call On Me, that have defined several generations of clubbers.

The festival will also welcome British DJs Sasha and John Digweed with their only appearance in Spain in 2026.

Friday will also feature prominent names such as Andrés Campo, A.M.C, Hedex, Kanine, DJ Pepo, Vendex and Prada2000, in addition to a strong representation of Spanish artists linked to drum & bass, and urban sounds.

Saturday 1 August will be headlined by French DJ and music producer David Guetta, who will be returning to the Axarquía after his 2018 appearance at the Weekend Beach festival, this time with his Monolith show.

Saturday will also feature artists from the international scene such as Loco Dice, Paco Osuna, Korolova, Brennan Heart, M athame, Nicole Moudaber and SNTS.

Tickets are still available via the official website: www.dreambeach.es