Costa del Sol waters ready to welcome revered sea patron

Tony Bryant 10/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Towns along the Costa del Sol, and some of those inland, will honour La Virgen del Carmen on Thursday 16 July, the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Many destinations mark the occasion with masses, floral tributes and processions, which culminate in the Virgin being escorted out to sea assisted by dozens of jábegas, typical Malaga fishing boats.

Towns from Nerja in the east to Sabinillas in the west will host festivities organised by the religious brotherhoods that maintain the images. However, not all processions necessarily take place on 16 July. Some are moved to the preceding or following weekend to facilitate the participation of residents, devotees and visitors. Information concerning days and times can be obtained from the town halls' social media pages.

Some towns, such as Rincón de la Victoria, the El Palo district of Malaga, Torremolinos and Los Boliches hold a fair to coincide with the celebration. Other events take place in Benalmádena, Mijas Costa and Estepona, among others, mostly on 16 July itself.

The deep reverence Spaniards hold for this Virgin is vividly demonstrated by the fervent enthusiasm with which devotees clamber over one another to help carry the image into the sea. Once at sea, the Virgin blesses the waters and pays tribute to those who have lost their lives at sea over the past year.

One of the oldest maritime traditions in Malaga, this moving ceremony draws both locals and visitors with its deep historical and cultural significance. The celebrations reflect the province's seafaring heritage and its enduring devotion to the patron saint of the sea. It also reflects the unique identity of individual neighbourhoods. In Caleta de Vélez, local fishermen traditionally prepare a giant paella, which they share with residents and visitors as a gesture of gratitude to the community that has long supported their industry.

In Malaga city, a curious act is carried out by members of the Malaga divers' association, who escort the image of the Virgin to a specific point on the central La Malagueta beach, where it is submerged in a small niche at the bottom of the sea.