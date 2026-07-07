Sting at Chiclana Concert Music Festival 2026: confirmed dates, lineup and ticket information

Summer in the province of Cadiz is once again filled with the best music. Artists of national and international renown will take to the stage ... at the Concert Music Festival, a well-established festival in the province which this summer celebrates its ninth edition with a mix of genres to suit all audiences.

When is the Concert Music Festival 2026 and where is it being held?

The Concert Music Festival stage is situated in a stunning setting in the village of Sancti Petri in the municipality of Chiclana de la Frontera. This location is also part of the festival experience, thanks to its proximity to Sancti Petri beach.

The first event will take place on 10 July . Malú will be the artist to open the 2026 edition of the festival. The festival will close on 17 August with an artist yet to be confirmed.

Confirmed artists and performance dates

10 July:- Malú

11 July:- Niña Pastori

12 July: Sting

16 July: Lia Kali

17 July: Marta Santos

18 July: Miguel Poveda

22 July: Lucho RK -

23 July: This was the 80s: Marta Sánchez, OBK, Social Security, Toreros con chanchas and Rafa Sánchez de la Unión -

24 July: Carlos Rivera

25 July: ZZ Top + Ciclonautas

26 July: Ara Malikian

28 July: Ovy on Drums + guest DJs

29 July: Delaossa

29 July: Casa Pepa

30 July: El Arrebato

30 July: Bresh

31 July: Manuel Turizo

1 August: Chayanne

2 August: Rusowsky

3 August: Sanguijeulas del Guadiana + Barry B

3 August: Juan Magán + guest DJs

4 August: Pablo López

4 August: Alvama Ice

5 August: La Moda + Ultraligera + Repion

6 August: Helloween + Obus + Motörhits

7August: Ana Torroja

7August: Oro Viejo by DJ Nano -

8 August: Operación Triunfo 2025

8 August: Juan Magán + Guest DJs

9 August: Guitarricadelafuente

9 August: DJ Nano

10 August: Dani Fernández -

11 August: Niña Pastori

11 August: Alvama Ice

12 August: Hombres G

12 August: DJ Nano

13 August: Pablo Alborán

14 August: Mëstiza and guest DJs

15 August: Lola Índigo

16 August: Lola Índigo

17August: Bresh closing party + invisible artist

Tickets

Invisible Artist

This year, the Concert Music Festival organisers have once again put tickets on sale for concerts where the artist has not yet been announced, at a flat rate of 27.50.

A very attractive promotional price that will end once the line-up for each day has been announced. In this case, all that remains to be revealed is the event that will bring this year’s festival to a close on 17 August.

How to get to the Concert Music Festival

There are four parking bays provided by the local council for anyone travelling to Sancti Petri by private car.

In addition, the organisation provides various bus services for attendees. The intercity bus serves various towns in the province of . It stops at Algeciras, Barbate, Cádiz, Chipiona, Conil de la Frontera, Jerez de la Frontera, Los Barrios, El Puerto de Santa María, Puerto Real, Rota, San Fernando, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Tarifa, Vejer de la Frontera and Zahara de los Atunes. Bus tickets can be purchased as part of the ticket booking process or separately via Ticketmaster.

The price of a bus ticket ranges from 20 euros to 32 euros, depending on the point of departure.

Another bus service runs directly from the La Loma, Novo Sancti Petri and La Barrosa areas to the Concert Music Festival venue .

The stops are: Tartessus Shopping Centre, Hotel Riu, Hoyo 3, NovoCenter Shopping Centre, Hotel Costa, Venta El Pino and Primera Pista. End of the route: Glorieta del Hércules, a few metres from the entrance to the Concert Music Festival.

City bus tickets can be purchased directly on the bus itself, either in cash or by card. It is not necessary to book city bus tickets in advance.

Finally, there is a city bus service from the Río Iro Transport Hub to the Concert Music Festival site , and from the festival site to the centre of Chiclana. The bus leaves at 8.00 pm from the Río Interchange to the festival site, and returns at 12.30 am from the festival site to the Interchange. Tickets for the city bus can be purchased directly on board, either in cash or by card.

Tickets