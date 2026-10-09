A collection that portrays the international community

The collection focuses on the life journeys of the international community.

Tony Bryant 09/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Photographer Conni Berner is currently presenting an exhibition of artistic portraits at the Hapimag Resort in Marbella, works that portray personalities from across the Costa del Sol. The photographer combines fine-art photography with the personal stories of the people she portrays. The result is a collection that not only showcases striking portraits, but also highlights the diversity, courage and life journeys of the international community of the Costa del Sol.

Each portrait is therefore accompanied by a brief personal story, brought to life in words by journalist Dana Nowak. Themes such as emigration, entrepreneurship, culture, identity and new beginnings take centre stage, creating an engaging cultural dialogue.

The photographer describes this bond as a form of “spiritual affinity, a closeness that cannot be planned, but only felt”.

Her passion is people and the inexhaustible diversity of human faces. With a keen sense of expression and atmosphere, an extraordinary interplay of light and carefully chosen backgrounds, she creates scenes reminiscent of cinematic moments.

Berner, who has lived and worked on the coast for six years, said, “I like to think that I can bring out the wonderful side of every person.”

The exhibition officially opened last week and can be viewed until 25 October.