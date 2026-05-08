Coín celebrates its Fiesta de la Naranja with food and culture

Isabel Méndez 08/05/2026 a las 11:36h.

Coín is set to celebrate its Orange Festival on Saturday, 9 May in the Plaza de la Alameda. The event highlights the town’s citrus heritage with over 3,000 kilos of oranges available for tastings. Starting at 1pm, visitors can enjoy local craftsmanship at various market stalls and sample a quintessential local dish: ‘sopa hervía’. This year, the traditional preparation will be led by local resident Félix in collaboration with the Fibromyalgia Association of Coín (AFI Coín), who will also manage the festival’s bar service.

The afternoon schedule features live musical performances, leading up to the Coín Flamenca fashion show at 7pm. Supported by Málaga de Moda, designers including Susana Zamora, Tricotrá, Cándido Luis, Teressa Ninú, Ana Lana and AV Verdú will showcase their latest collections.

Beyond gastronomy and fashion, the day offers significant cultural opportunities. The former Convent of Santa María will open its doors, allowing guests to explore permanent exhibitions such as the Antonio Reyna Manescau Centre, the archaeological room and the ceramic collections of Carmen Escalona and Salvador Luna. Additionally, the convent’s nave will host the Estoraque 2026. Folclore y Tradición special exhibition.

A key highlight of the festival will be the presentation of the Naranja Honorífico award, granted to an individual, business, or association that has excelled in promoting Coín’s public image. With its blend of traditional flavours, high fashion, and historical tours, the festival remains a vital date in the Guadalhorce valley’s cultural calendar.