Celebrate ten years of Frigiliana's art route

Jennie Rhodes 02/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Frigiliana Art Route is celebrating its 10th anniversary from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 October when more than 35 local and international artists will showcase their work across 22 locations throughout the streets and hidden corners of the town. Venues will be open each day from 11am to 2pm and from 4 until 8pm.

Along with artists from Spain, the UK, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and beyond, Alejandro Carpintero will be sharing a special evening of live painting, working from life with a model in front of the audience.

Organisers Brendon Taylor and Maribel Martín, who founded the route 10 years ago, said ahead of the event that the art route, “remains true to its original purpose: to move us, inspire us and bring us together through our love of art.”

A map with the names and locations of all of the artists is available from the website and social media channels and will also be free to pick up at the information stand in the town during the three days of the event.

For further information visit: www.rutadelartefrigiliana.com.