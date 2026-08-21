Benalmádena recreates its Medieval era with Arabic souk

Tony Bryant 21/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

Benalmádena Pueblo's historic centre will come alive from 27 to 30 August as the Arab souk returns with four days of crafts, food, music, falconry and family entertainment. The popular summer event, organised by Benalmádena town hall, will bring a wide range of activities to streets and squares across the town centre from 7pm each day, including artisan stalls, workshops and children's activities such as archery and pottery workshops. The children's area will also feature an eco-friendly carousel, games tables and a photo area with characters dressed in period costumes.

Calle Real will host henna and wood-carving workshops, with the latter led by renowned Malaga sculptor Kurt Romero.

Music will also feature prominently throughout the event. The Al folk group will perform Arabic music as it makes its way through the souk, accompanied by belly dancers. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, from 10.30pm, Plaza de Andalucía will host concerts of Sephardic music.

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One of this year's main additions will be falconry displays in Plaza Santa Cruz. Visitors will be able to watch birds of prey in flight along the market route, as well as attending talks and demonstrations about the birds.

Arabic-style cuisine and drinks will be available at various points along the route. The Montebello car park will host a dedicated tavern area, while the area around the church will once again feature an authentic Arabic tea house and medieval-style taverns.