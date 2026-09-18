Go back to in time to the Napoleonic wars

Jennie Rhodes 18/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Algarrobo is stepping back in time this weekend to the early 19th century celebrate its popular 'Quema', a festival commemorating the failed attempt by French troops to burn down the town during the War of Independence.

The historical reenactments begin on Friday 18 September at 9pm with the “reading of the mayor's proclamation, calling for Marcos Loco to be found in the town” and at 11pm, the 'burial' of Marcos Loco will take place.

On Saturday, theatre performances will take place from 11am and on Sunday there will be further performances by guest associations, concluding at 5pm with the final part of the battle entitled 'La Noche de Melgares'.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be parades, craft markets, a tapas route with a special focus on mangoes and the famous tortas de Algarrobo, exhibitions, workshops, competitions and musical performances.

The origins of this festival date back to 24 September 1811, when the inhabitants of Algarrobo managed to prevent the town from being burnt down by the French troops occupying the country.

For further information visit: www.algarrobo.es.