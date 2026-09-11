Axarquía artistic and musical inspiration

Jennie Rhodes 11/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Following the success of previous years, the Garden of Inspiration open-air cultural event is back from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September at Casa El Ventorrillo in Cajiz (Vélez-Málaga, Axarquía).

This year, artists Christa Hillekamp, Lotta Leon, Jorge Domar and Anne-Barbara Lenzin will be presenting their latest works in the garden where nature and art will come together.

The three-day event will kick off on Friday evening with a special open-air concert in the garden with music from duo Noir and Honey, who will deliver soulful melodies that blend with smooth, bluesy rhythms. Noir and Honey is made up of classically trained singer Alice and Burgundy Boy on the guitar.

Refreshments will be on hand at the concert and included in the admission. The concert operates on a donation basis and as seating is limited, prior registration via email is required.

The exhibition is open from 5pm until 9pm on Friday with the concert at 7.30pm. On Saturday the exhibition is open from 11am to 2pm and from 4.30 to 8pm. On Sunday it will remain open from 11am to 5pm. The event is organised by the local Asociación Música y Arte. Concert reservations and further information: casaelventorrillo@gmail.com.

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