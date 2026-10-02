Arts Societies kick off 'wicked' season with lost splendours

Mark Curry is to give a talk about Wicked the musical in November.

Jennie Rhodes 02/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Arts Societies in Malaga province and Gibraltar all start their 2026/27 seasons in mid-October and as well as the programme of monthly lectures, there are also trips, 20th anniversary events and Christmas dinners planned too.

The Arts Society Costa del Sol is the first to host a lecture, when on Monday 12 October Will Korner will be talking Art and Crime at the Salon Varietés Theatre, Fuengirola at 4.30pm. Korner will be giving the same talk to the Nerja society on Tuesday 13 at the Nerja Centro Cultural at 6pm.

Meanwhile at the Garrison Library in Gibraltar Andrew Prince will be talking Lost Splendours, Unfortunate Events and Extravagant Monarchs. Meetings are every third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Members and guests can learn about strange skyscrapers with Ed Glinert at San Roque Golf Club with the De la Frontera society on Wednesday 21 October at 11am.

After the first talks, other highlights include a behind-the-scenes glimpse into making Wicked the musical with actor, director and former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry in November (Nerja and Costa del Sol).

Between them the societies will be learning about art in Greece, Sicily, Petra, as well as women, fashion, feasts, modern Spanish music and more. The De la Frontera society is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a series of special events.

To find out more about becoming a member, lecture and other events, go to the website for each branch: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org; www.theartssociety-costadelsol.org; www.theartssocietynerja.com. For de la Frontera visit the facebook page: www.facebook.com/theartssocietydelafrontera.