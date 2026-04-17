Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Performers entertain during a previous St George’s Day party. SUR
Culture

Arroyo de la Miel goes red and white for St George

The St George’s Day festivities take place in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel on Thursday 23 April

Tony Bryant

Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:13

Benalmádena is again hosting a large-scale event to mark the feast of St George on Thursday 23 April, an event organised to honour a saint identified with English ideals of honour, bravery and gallantry.

The ‘Cool Britannia’ festivities will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel from midday to 8pm and offers a variety of live music and entertainment performed by some of the Costa’s favourites. These include The Landstrikers, Gordon Williams, Jai Northover, Wayne Ward and Alarna Love, among others.

St George is not only the patron of England, but also of Aragon and Catalonia, among other places, so the organisers of the event are hoping to attract more than just the patriotic English.

Visitors are urged to participate in fancy dress, or at least in their patron’s colours, while the square will be decked out in typical English flavour.

The afternoon will offer plenty of English-style food and drink, and also attractions to keep children occupied.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British DJ duo confirmed for Dreambeach Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Costa del Sol freak accident: car thief runs out of fuel and gets killed by lorry
  3. 3 Popular Nerja beauty spot to remain closed for fourth summer
  4. 4 Malaga investigation discovers trap behind murder of man found wrapped in sack in reservoir
  5. 5 Winter storms create spectacular blossom display in Malaga
  6. 6 Malaga fines almost 12,000 drivers in first two months of the Low Emission Zone
  7. 7 Malaga launches subsidies for young people to get driving licence: deadlines and requirements

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Arroyo de la Miel goes red and white for St George

Arroyo de la Miel goes red and white for St George