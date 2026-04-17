Arroyo de la Miel goes red and white for St George

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:13 Share

Benalmádena is again hosting a large-scale event to mark the feast of St George on Thursday 23 April, an event organised to honour a saint identified with English ideals of honour, bravery and gallantry.

The ‘Cool Britannia’ festivities will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel from midday to 8pm and offers a variety of live music and entertainment performed by some of the Costa’s favourites. These include The Landstrikers, Gordon Williams, Jai Northover, Wayne Ward and Alarna Love, among others.

St George is not only the patron of England, but also of Aragon and Catalonia, among other places, so the organisers of the event are hoping to attract more than just the patriotic English.

Visitors are urged to participate in fancy dress, or at least in their patron’s colours, while the square will be decked out in typical English flavour.

The afternoon will offer plenty of English-style food and drink, and also attractions to keep children occupied.