Afternoon of fun and entertainment at equestrian centre

Tony Bryant 06/05/2026 a las 14:04h.

The Andalusian rescue centre for horses (Arch) is hosting its ‘Spring Fest’ on Sunday 17 May, an afternoon of fun and entertainment to raise funds for the Alhaurín el Grande-based equestrian charity. Starting at 10am and continuing to 4pm, the event will offer an artisan market selling a variety of products, along food and drink stalls, and a charity raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses and supporters of the shelter.

The afternoon, which will be compered by popular local DJ and radio presenter Lee Jay, will include live entertainment supplied by vocalists Orla Tierney and Ricky Leach and saxophonist Agnes Broton.

Volunteers will be on hand throughout the day to offer visitors the opportunity to meet some of the horses and donkeys currently being cared for at the centre.

Founded in 2009, Arch works closely with the Seprona nature protection unit of the Guardia Civil and the Local Police to rescue equines that have been abused, neglected or abandoned.