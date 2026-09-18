Casabermeja celebrates festival honouring the Malaga goat

A large market, a tapas trail and workshops, all with one thing in common: goats. On 19 and 20 September, the municipality of Casabermeja is ... hosting XVII Fiesta de la Cabra Malagueña, one of its most popular fairs.

The organisers have prepared a programme for all ages, which also includes children's activities, workshops, music and folk traditions.

One of the festival's main attractions is once again Cabra Malagueña gastronomic trail, in which participating establishments offer a range of dishes made with Malaga suckling goat and goat's milk products.

The tour allows visitors to discover everything from traditional to more creative dishes, as well as tapas and tasting menus. The public can also take part as a jury and vote for their favourite tapa, with the result to be announced on Sunday.

The fair features Malaga goat's cheese, wines, olive oils, 'Sabor a Málaga' products, tinned goods, bread, sweets and handicrafts.

The fair is taking place in the area around Paseo Puerto de la Horca and the Antonio Sánchez Fernández sports centre.

The youngest attendees will get the chance to feed a goat with a bottle at 12pm and 5pm. The activity is free of charge and no prior booking is required, although places are limited. Numbered tickets will be handed out from 10am at the event venue.

Saturday features a cooking demonstration featuring arroz campero (rural-style rice) with suckling goat from Malaga, followed by a tasting session for the public.

The seventh open-air painting competition is also taking place over the weekend.

The aim of the fair is to promote a native breed closely linked to the province. Casabermeja has been housing the headquarters of the Spanish association of Malaga goat breeders since 1986.

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