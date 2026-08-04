World champions Spain to host England at Metropolitano in decisive UEFA Nations League clash

Javier Varela 04/08/2026 a las 19:52h.

Reigning world champions Spain will face England at Madrid's Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday 15 November in the final round of the men's UEFA Nations League league phase.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winners will take on Thomas Tuchel's side, semi-finalists in the United States, with the match likely to play a key role in deciding qualification for the finals.

The first Nations League meeting between the teams this upcoming campaign will take place in London on Saturday 26 September in a repeat of the Euro 2024 final, when Spain claimed a 2-1 victory in Berlin to lift their fourth European title.

The Metropolitano, which holds more than 70,000 spectators, has hosted three previous Spain men's internationals since opening. Spain remain unbeaten at the stadium, recording two wins and one draw.

The venue also staged Spain women's second Nations League triumph in 2025.