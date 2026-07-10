Who is actually a world-class footballer?

Rob Palmer, Commentator ESPN 10/07/2026 Actualizado a las 11:44h.

Lesson learned… Don’t continue a locker-room discussion on social media!

From one fellow gym user, dressed only in a towel, the question of which footballers are ‘truly world-class’ spread to unknown corners of X and elicited some “X-rated” comments.

My bar is high when it comes to world-class. The qualification is a talent so exceptional it places the player in a different sphere to the rest; they influence games with their individual abilities and would improve any club in our country’s teams.

For me, only two reach that level right now. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Clearly, the passionately-opinionated football fans who took time out of their busy schedules to communicate and debate think differently.

Once during an emotional commentary, my sidekick Gerry Armstong concluded that a Messi goal was world-class. I chipped in that it was “beyond world-class, it was ‘Messi class’; he’s on a different level”.

I stick by that - and the 2026 World Cup is backing up my argument. Without his influence, the world champions would be watching from home. He topped the scoring with eight goals after the first five matches. When Argentina looked doomed against Egypt, he used his superpowers - scoring and assisting in a dramatic comeback.

Age has been no barrier for him - unlike for Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the all-time greats ignored the adage of quitting at the top as his ego got the better of him and he was a sad shadow of his former self at this World Cup.

So now the nearest challenger to the best player on the planet is Mbappé. I could fill this page with his accomplishments. A hat-trick in a World Cup final, a library of goal-scoring records, a God-given talent that is second only to Messi. He’s scored three doubles at these finals and the match winner against Paraguay; it’s fair to say that he could impose himself more in matches, but when he does, he’s at another level.

There are plenty of other contenders who come into the elite discussion. Erling Haaland is something else; he looks and plays like a footballer created by AI. Measured by goals, he is right up there - scoring in each of Norway’s last 14 matches. Our eyes are backed up by the data guys who tell us that he floats through matches rather than running them.

Harry Kane is also in the equation. The World Cup has proven to be a worthy stage as his inspired performances and seven goals have driven England. He’s taken his game to another level and, along with Haaland, is on the precipice of ‘world-class’.

The other candidates are Jude Bellingham and Michael Olise. English fans are beginning to see first-hand what an exceptional talent they have in Bellingham. He’s been voted MVP in three of the opening five games. Olise is very much a fans’ favourite. Player-of-the-year in the Bundesliga, he’s continued his exceptional form with France and has been one of the most eye-catching players at this tournament.

To complete my contenders, I offer the names of Pedri who has been exceptional for Barcelona and Spain, Thibaut Courtois, who I consider to be the best goalkeeper in then world - and, as a wildcard, Marc Cucurella. Cucurella is developing into a very special footballer, although he divides opinion.

I know that many will disagree with some or all of the above - just remember beauty is in the eye of the beholder.