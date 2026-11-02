Vienna Open: Carlos Alcaraz brushes aside Alex De Minaur to claim second indoor title

Enric Gardiner Madrid 02/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:55h.

Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 in Sunday’s final in Vienna to claim the 28th title of his career and his fourth of the season, following wins at the Australian Open, Doha and Tokyo.

Having not dropped a set all week, the Spaniard won the first set comfortably. In the second, however, he looked to be heading for another tie-break, having faced one in every previous round.

However, De Minaur was serving at 4-5 when he slipped from 30-0 to 30-40. Alcaraz then sealed victory with a crosscourt forehand that landed on the line, a shot that seemed to surprise even him, before climbing into the stands to celebrate with his father and his team.

Alcaraz has now beaten the Australian in all seven of their meetings, losing just one of the 13 sets they have played since 2022.

It was only the Spaniard’s second indoor title, following Rotterdam in 2025, and also his second trophy since returning from a right wrist injury that kept him off the tour for more than four months.

The win takes him level with Rafael Nadal, who won two indoor titles in his career. With 5,930 points, though, Alcaraz is still a long way behind Alexander Zverev (9,550) and Jannik Sinner (9,540) in the ATP rankings.

The final also mattered to fellow Spaniard Rafael Jódar. De Minaur had overtaken him by a single point in the race to the ATP Finals in Turin, and victory in Vienna would have stretched that lead to 171 points.

Sinner’s injury means he doesn’t count in the race, so the last qualifying place will likely be decided between De Minaur and Jódar at the Paris Masters.