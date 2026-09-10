Third-last Vuelta a España stage to wind through Malaga province tomorrow

A map showing the route for Stage 19 of the 2026 Vuelta a España, from the Axarquía to the western Costa del Sol.

Pedro Luis Alonso 10/09/2026 a las 18:39h.

La Vuelta a España will arrive in Malaga province tomorrow, Friday, for stage 19, the third-last stage of the race, covering 210.8 kilometres from Vélez-Málaga to the summit of Peñas Blancas in Estepona.

The stage is scheduled to start at 12.06pm, with the finish expected at around 5.30pm, though this could change depending on how quickly the race progresses.

The neutralised start will take place at 11.50am from Calle Blas Infante, with the riders then heading through several streets before reaching the N-340. The racing will officially begin in Almayate at 12.06pm.

The peloton is expected to pass through Benajarafe at 12.12pm, Rincón de la Victoria at 12.22pm and La Cala del Moral at 12.28pm before heading towards El Palo in Malaga city. They will enter central Malaga from around 12.42pm, following Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, Avenida Joaquín Sorolla, Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Paseo del Parque and Avenida de Andalucía, before continuing towards Cártama.

The race is due to reach Estación de Cártama at 1.27pm and Coín at around 1.29pm.

Hill climbs

The first categorised climb will begin at approximately 1.53pm, with the riders tackling the second-category Puerto de las Abejas. They are expected in Alozaina at 2.01pm, Yunquera at 2.16pm and over the summit at around 2.22pm.

After passing through El Burgo at 2.30pm, they will tackle the second-category Puerto del Viento before reaching Ronda at 3.11pm. The route will then continue towards the Puerto del Madroño, which is not a categorised climb, and San Pedro Alcántara at approximately 4.13pm.

The riders will join the A-7 before entering Estepona at around 4.33pm. From there, they will head towards Avenida de los Reales and begin the final first-category climb to Peñas Blancas at approximately 4.41pm.

The final ascent is 18.7 kilometres long, with the finish expected at around 5.30pm.