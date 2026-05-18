The wait for Jon Rahm's first PGA Championship title continues

Carlos Nieto 18/05/2026 a las 18:47h.

Spain's Jon Rahm fell short in his bid for a first PGA Championship title after finishing second behind surprise winner Aaron Rai at Aronimink on Sunday.

Rahm began the final day two shots off the lead and made an immediate move into contention with birdies in his opening two holes, briefly drawing level at the top of the leaderboard.

However, the Spaniard was unable to maintain momentum, as early-round mistakes and missed opportunities on the greens allowed others to pull clear.

After a bogey at the third and another dropped shot at the seventh, Rahm slipped back despite recovering with a birdie at the ninth.

He remained within touching distance for much of the day but struggled to create clear chances during the closing stretch.

Strong finish from Rai

Englishman Rai, meanwhile, recovered from a difficult opening half of his round and made a decisive finish.

An eagle at the ninth started his charge before further gains at the 11th and 13th moved him into control. A long birdie putt on the 17th effectively ended the contest and helped him reach nine under par.

Rahm responded with a birdie at the 16th but couldn't mount a final challenge, ending the tournament at six under and three shots behind Rai.

Despite missing out on the Wanamaker Trophy again, Rahm produced a consistent week and strengthened his position among golf's leading contenders ahead of next month's US Open.