No standout in a wide-open Ballon d'Or race

Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 11/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

There are so many worthy nominations for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, yet not one single outstanding candidate.

It's an accolade that splits opinion like no other in the beautiful game. It means nothing to many, especially if their favourite superstar doesn't pick up the award. For others, especially the players, it means everything.

It certainly marks a place in the history books alongside the greatest names. Eusebio, Charlton, Best, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Platini, Zidane. The surnames mark the era. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made it an exclusive club between 2008 and 2017. Alas, this year there's not a single standout.

The bookies' favourite is Harry Kane, mainly because the bookies are UK-based. He has the backing of the England fans and the Germans who support Bayern. An incredible 56 goals for his club including a Pokal final hat-trick are hard to argue against. The downside is falling just short for club and country in the Champions League and World Cup.

Winning the Champions League clinched the honour for Ousmane Dembélé in 2025, and of course it is the France Football's award.

This year Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the darling of Paris Saint-Germain as the pick of the European champions. His lack of national team success counts against him.

My status as columnist for SUR and commentator for ESPN doesn't earn me an invitation to vote. The 100 journalists who do get the vote must name their top ten, considering 'individual and decisive performances, collective achievements, trophies won, plus class and fair play on and off the pitch.'

Winning the World Cup should nudge Spain's Rodri and Lamine Yamal towards the top of the list. Rodri was immense at the finals yet struggled for consistency with his club, Manchester City. He did play a prominent part in the FA Cup and League Cup finals successes though.

The world was very excited to see Lamine Yamal on the biggest stage after his incredible season for Barcelona. Sadly, the exertions meant that we saw a shadow of the superstar, although the teenager did claim a World Cup winner's medal.

A lack of medals will probably rule out the Real Madrid duo of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. Folks back home finally saw the best of Bellingham in an England shirt. Mbappe took the Golden Boot for a second successive tournament on top of a sensational 40 goals in 42 appearances for his club.

There's a strong argument that he is the best individual in football right now, but a lack of medals will probably cost him.

If I did have a vote, I'd be tempted to vouch for Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or for a record ninth time. Some would argue that his age counts against him.

You couldn't argue that he was the reason Argentina reached the World Cup final. Eight goals and four assists is impressive at the age of 39. Without his two moments of genius in the semi against England, they wouldn't have made the final. His club Inter Miami also won the MLS play-offs, so he ticks all the boxes.

The only minus for Messi is the 'fair play' clause. He may have to leave his Argentinian teammates at home if he gets the call!