SUR 22/11/2026 Actualizado a las 23:05h.

Fans from all over Spain filled the Estadio Ciudad de Málaga on Saturday as the men's rugby union team ended their November internationals with a heavy defeat to Samoa.

The national team's visit once again generated strong interest in Malaga city, which hosted the sixth round of the World Rugby Nations Cup 2026. Supporters travelled from across the country to see Los Leones, and the stadium was full when both teams lined up for the national anthems.

The crowd also had a local player to cheer in Malaga-born Alberto Carmona, who scored two of Spain's three tries. His first, in the 17th minute, put Spain 8-7 ahead after they had fallen behind early on.

However, that was as good as it got for the hosts. Samoa took control and led 29-8 at half time, before two yellow cards for Spain just after the restart made a comeback even harder. The visitors went on to win 90-22.

The home supporters still had one more moment to savour when debutant Valentino Rizzo, who came on in the 51st minute, scored in the 71st minute and Carmona completed his double in the 78th.

Spain's November window also included games against Uruguay and Chile. Coach Pablo Bouza was downbeat afterwards. "The summer tour wasn't bad, not bad at all. But this window was very bad, though I don't think the whole year has been," he said. "We were in the game for 25 minutes and after that it was all Samoa."