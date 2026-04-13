Spain's Jon Rahm finishes over par at The Masters despite strong final round The 2023 champion admitted frustration with his performance and said he had taken few positives from a difficult week at Augusta

Carlos Nieto Augusta Monday, 13 April 2026, 15:43 Share

Spain's Jon Rahm ended The Masters on +1 after a closing round of 68 failed to salvage an otherwise underwhelming week at Augusta National. The 2023 champion produced his best round at the tournament in three years but remained well off contention throughout.

Rahm carded four under par on Sunday, mixing seven birdies with three bogeys, though a dropped shot on the 18th denied him a level-par finish. His earlier rounds of 78, 70 and 73 left him too far back to challenge, marking a third consecutive disappointing Masters showing.

"It’s not what I practise for. I don’t take anything good from this week and it annoys me quite a lot," Rahm said. "It’s three years in a row where I’ve had zero options of anything."

He started brightly with birdies at the second and third but stalled mid-round with back-to-back bogeys. A run of three birdies between the seventh and ninth, including a long-range chip-in, briefly lifted momentum before further inconsistencies on the greens hampered progress.

Rahm found form off the tee, hitting 12 of 14 fairways, but struggled with long irons and putting across the week. A costly error at the par-five 13th and missed chances from short range summed up his tournament.

Compatriot Sergio García endured a tougher outing, finishing on +8 after slipping further down the standings.

At the top, Rory McIlroy claimed a second successive green jacket at 12 under par, edging world number one Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke.