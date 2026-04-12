Spain reach Billie Jean King Cup Finals after comeback win over Slovenia Despite missing key players and playing away on a surface chosen by their opponents, Kaitlin Quevedo ensured passage to the finals in Shenzhen

Enric Gardiner Sunday, 12 April 2026, 23:07 Share

Spain booked their place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen after sealing a decisive victory over Slovenia on Saturday, overcoming adverse conditions to progress from the qualifying tie.

Level at 1-1 after Friday’s singles matches, Spain relied on a crucial doubles win from Sara Sorribes and Aliona Bolsova before Kaitlin Quevedo clinched the tie with a straight-sets singles victory.

Spain travelled to Portoroz without several leading players, including Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas and Cristina Bucsa, and faced Slovenia on a surface selected by the hosts. Despite that, they delivered a composed and resilient performance.

The doubles proved pivotal, with Sorribes returning after a break for mental health reasons and Bolsova nearing retirement later this month.

The pair, playing together for the first time, defeated Veronika Erjavec and Nika Radisic 6-4, 6-3, recovering a break deficit in both sets to edge Spain ahead in the tie.

Decider

The potential decider was then left down to Quevedo, who had already impressed on debut earlier in the tie.

Born in Florida, Quevedo opted to represent Spain in 2024 and recorded the most significant win of her career to date with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Erjavec.

The 19-year-old recovered from 2-5 down in the opening set, winning five consecutive games before dominating the tie-break and maintaining control in the second set.

The results confirmed Spain’s passage to the September finals in China, where they will aim for a sixth title.

Spain will now compete in the Finals for the fifth consecutive year, joining hosts China, Great Britain, Italy and Ukraine, with three places still to be decided.