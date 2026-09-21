Spain cruise into Davis Cup Finals after 3-0 win over Chile

Enric Gardiner 21/09/2026 a las 12:51h.

Spain secured their place in the Davis Cup Finals for the second successive year after completing a dominant tie against Chile in Santiago over the weekend.

Davis Cup captain David Ferrer’s side completed the tie without dropping a match, with Dani Mérida and Rafael Jódar winning their singles matches on Saturday before Pedro Martínez and Jaume Munar sealed victory in Sunday’s doubles.

Mérida, ranked 41st in the world, recovered from a set down to beat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, who was ranked 28th, in his Davis Cup debut.

Jódar, the world number 14, then defeated Cristian Garín to give Spain a 2-0 lead.

Both Spanish players were making their first appearances for the national team after emerging as the leading young players on the tour this season.

Decisive Sunday

Martínez and Munar completed the job on Sunday, beating Tabilo and Tomás Barrios 6-0, 6-3. They took the opening set in just 25 minutes before moving 5-0 ahead in the second.

Chile responded by winning three successive games but Spain held their nerve and closed out the match on Munar’s serve.

The result ended Chile’s 15-year unbeaten run in Davis Cup ties at home and sent Spain back to the Finals after they finished runners-up to Italy last year.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Tuesday, with the Finals being held in Bologna from 24 to 29 November. Spain will be seeded and therefore cannot face another seeded team in the first round.