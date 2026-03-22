Spain come away with five medals from the World Indoor Championships A series of standout individual and relay performances across the final two days in Torun saw the squad climb to sixth place in the overall standings

Igor Barcia Sunday, 22 March 2026, 22:30 Share

Spain completed a successful World Athletics Indoor Championships campaign in Torun (Poland) after a bronze in the women's 4x400m relay rounded off the programme on Sunday.

The quartet of Ana Prieto, Paula Sevilla, Rocío Ayorro and Blanca Hervás secured third place to take the national tally to five: one gold, two silvers and two bronzes.

They finished strongly to overtake host nation Poland in the closing metres, having already moved clear of Great Britain and Slovakia in a competitive final dominated by the United States and the Netherlands.

The result followed earlier success in the session, where Mariano García won gold in the 1,500 metres and Mohamed Attaoui added bronze in the 800 metres.

Their medals ensured Spain climbed to sixth place in the overall standings, behind the United States, Great Britain, Italy, Ukraine and Portugal.

Relay strength

Spain’s relay teams proved a key factor throughout the championships. The women’s 4x400m medal came a day after the mixed relay team of Markel Fernández, Paula Sevilla, David García and Blanca Hervás claimed silver in a historic performance.

Hervás played a central role across both events, running five 400m races in three days. She also finished sixth in the individual final, underlining her consistency and endurance during the competition.

In the mixed relay, Spain capitalised on a disrupted race to secure second place behind Belgium. Hervás delivered the decisive final leg, timing her move in the closing straight to move past Jamaica, who were later disqualified for an irregular changeover.

Elsewhere, Enrique Llopis won silver in the 60m hurdles with a national record of 7.42 seconds, finally reaching a global podium after a series of near misses at major championships.

Second-best haul

Spain had arrived in Poland with a team of 22 athletes and leave with their second-best medal haul in an indoor World Championships, just one short of the six achieved in Birmingham in 2023.

García’s victory also marked Spain’s fourth gold in the history of the indoor championships, with the Murcia-born runner now responsible for two of those titles.

The performance provides momentum ahead of the outdoor season, with the European Championships in Birmingham set as the Spanish team's main target in 2026.