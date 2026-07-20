Spain become first nation to hold men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles simultaneously

Silvia Cantera 20/07/2026 Actualizado a las 15:43h.

Spain have made football history by becoming the first country to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

Their victory in the 2026 men's World Cup final added a second men's crown to the title won in 2010 and, combined with the women's success at the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand, created an unprecedented achievement in international football.

Spain's women secured their maiden World Cup by defeating England 1-0 in Sydney, with Olga Carmona scoring the winning goal in the final. That triumph marked a rapid rise for the national team, which had made its World Cup debut only in 2015 before lifting the trophy eight years later.

The women's side have since added the UEFA Women's Nations League to their honours, while individual players have continued to dominate the global game.

Alexia Putellas became Spain's first female Ballon d'Or winner in 2021 before retaining the award a year later, while Aitana Bonmatí has claimed the prize in each of the last three editions.

Speaking to FIFA during the men's World Cup, Putellas said: "It's not a competition to see who wins more. Quite the opposite, we're all pulling in the same direction, which is to make people happy and proud of their clubs and national teams."

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