Spain beat Germany to claim women's FIBA World Cup bronze

Cristián Ramón Cobos 13/09/2026 Actualizado a las 22:38h.

Spain's women's basketball team will return from Germany with FIBA World Cup bronze medals after beating the hosts 81-58 in Berlin on Sunday.

Recovering impressively from their semi-final defeat to the United States the previous day, they made a strong start at the Uber Arena, with Iyana Martín controlling the pace and helping them establish a 25-15 lead after the first quarter.

Germany responded in the second, however, drawing level at 33-33 before Spain went into half time 40-36 ahead.

Spain then produced the decisive spell of the game after the break. They scored 14 unanswered points in five minutes to open up a commanding advantage, with Raquel Carrera contributing eight points during the run.

Germany reduced the deficit to 10 points by the end of the third quarter, but Spain remained in control.

Two three-pointers from Alba Conde and Mariona Ortiz Cazorla extended the lead to 67-51 early in the final period and effectively settled the contest. Spain saw out the remaining minutes comfortably to secure their first World Cup medal in eight years.

The result gave them their fourth medal in the competition, following one silver and two previous bronze medals. It also marked a strong return to the World Cup after they missed the 2022 tournament in Australia.