Roberto Fernández's Spain debut could earn Malaga CF up to 450,000 euros

Jorge Garrido 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:52h.

Malaga CF could receive a boost to their finances after former striker Roberto Fernández made an impressive debut for Spain in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old played the full match in his first appearance for the senior national team, impressing with his movement, link-up play and pressing. He also came close to scoring when he narrowly missed Yeremy Pino's cross in the second half.

Roberto said his debut had been "an unforgettable day" and added: "I'm very proud to have achieved this, and I want to thank my teammates. It's not difficult to play with them because they're the best in the world."

As one of his training clubs, Roberto's debut could have financial implications for Malaga. Now that he has made his international debut, the forward's release clause at his current club, Espanyol, has automatically risen from 25 million euros to 30 million euros.

Under FIFA's solidarity mechanism, Malaga would be entitled to 1.5 per cent of an international transfer fee based on his time at the club. So, if Roberto were sold for his current release clause, that would amount to 450,000 euros.

That said, the payment would only apply if he moved to a club in another country. Also, clubs can complete transfers for less than a player's release clause through negotiations.

Roberto joined from Cordoba's academy aged 16 and spent two seasons with Malaga's youth team before playing a further season for Malaga's reserve side while also appearing for the first team.

The former Malaga striker has scored six goals in seven La Liga matches for Espanyol this season. He left Malaga for Braga in 2024 after helping them win promotion to the second tier.