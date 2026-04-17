Where's the coach capable of taking on Real Madrid?

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You know the noise made by orchestra musicians just before they pull together for a concert or West End show? That is Real Madrid.

A bunch of talented soloists who individually make beautiful music, but appear to sound tone-deaf when they try to pull together.

It would be wrong to say the inquest has begun in Madrid after a week when they were knocked out of the Champions League. The scrutiny has been season-long.

Out of Europe in April, La Liga aspirations looking lost with seven games to go, out of the cup, and defeated in the Super Copa in January.

Of course, the original solution was to sack the coach Xabi Alonso. He came in with a remit to mix things up and make the team more dynamic; his immediate effect was immense as he oversaw an opening unbeaten run of 14 games in the league. He was stamping his authority by rattling a few egos and not selecting players he didn't think fitted in with his plans.

Unfortunately, he had to change his plans because of injuries and go back to the players he'd sidelined or made an example of. The response was lethargic and he paid with his job.

There is very rarely a world-class option available mid-season and so reserve team manager Álvaro Arbeloa took temporary control. His tack has been to promote players from the Castilla team; it answered the criticism that Real Madrid don't produce players and the progress of a handful was very impressive.

When it came down to the crunch he needed to go back to the old guard. He encountered the old problems: talented players doing their own thing. Like the orchestra, there was no rhythm and the band was out of tune.

Despite being the bookies' favourite, it is now clear that he's not the man to take the club forward. So who is?

Real Madrid will join a number of leading clubs looking for a new manager this summer. They should top a list that already includes Manchester United, Tottenham and potentially Liverpool and Manchester City.

Come the summer, there will be an array of candidates. Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps may be looking for a new challenge after the World Cup; Jürgen Klopp is constantly linked; Enzo Maresca, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner will be available.

Pochettino's only success was with PSG who sacked him after winning Ligue 1. I don't think Klopp would want to take on the changing room full of prickly players. Maresca, Iraola and Glasner are fine candidates, but not yet ready for such a challenge.

For me, Deschamps is the outstanding candidate; he's handled several teams of complex personalities in his France tenure with incredible success. His skin is thick when the inevitable criticism comes; he has the same X-factor as Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti. When he speaks, players listen. He dictates; he isn't dictated to.

And if you want an outsider, one name missing from any bookie's list... What about Roberto Martínez? He coached a tough-to-handle Belgium squad and now he's overseeing Portugal in preparation for the World Cup. There is no bigger ego on the planet than Cristiano Ronaldo - and he's harnessed his talents.

Ok, for transparency, he's a pal, but still a good candidate.