The relegation zone

Rob Palmer Commentator ESPN 30/04/2026 a las 15:24h.

A few years ago, I had the unique experience of commentating on the last-day relegation scrap with so many outcomes a professor of mathematics would be perplexed.

In Spain, it isn't simple. They don't decide on goal difference if teams are tied on points like most competitions. They calculate head-to-heads if there are two teams, a mini league if there are multiple clubs.

Half of La Liga's clubs are involved in the relegation equation. Rayo in 11th to Sevilla in 18th in the final drop-spot are separated by just five points with five games remaining.

The title race may be a formality, but La Liga's relegation scrap has ten clubs sweating on their top-flight existence.

In the big Spanish cities of Valencia, Seville and Palma, football fans are very concerned that their elite status is in doubt. For Elche, Girona, Alavés, Espanyol and Levante it is a seasonal yo-yo plight. Rayo Vallecano must balance European glory with domestic reality. Only Oviedo are doomed.

If we set the target at the mythical 40-point mark, Rayo, Valencia and Espanyol should be safe. Real Mallorca have Vedat Muriqui who is second only to Kylian Mbappé in the scoring chart.

The most concerned club must be Sevilla. There are obvious comparisons to Tottenham in England: a huge fanbase, rich history, recent European success. It all counts for nothing when the chips are down.

And the chips are spilled all over the table. Like Spurs, they changed manager. Like Spurs, some are calling for the new manager to be sacked after just four games in charge.

Luis García Plaza was called in as the Spanish fireman who has plenty of experience at the low-end of the league. Even he looks perplexed!

A sign of their mindset was losing a lead in the last game at Osasuna. They were leading until the last ten minutes and threw away the three points in the ninth added minute; it underlines their lack of belief.

Having one of the largest stadia and biggest fan bases in La Liga should be an advantage. The problem is when 40,000 fans turn on the team and coach. There is nowhere to hide in the vast auditorium.

It is a mystery how a club that finished in fourth place for three years in a row and lifted the Uefa Europa League trophy in 2023 can collapse so dramatically.

A few years ago, Sevilla was held up as a model of a modern club; a thriving academy, a record of buying cheap and selling high. Endless articles were written about "Monchi" the director of football .

These days there is a power struggle between the Del Nidos. José María senior and José María junior. Son took over from father back in 2013 when there was a legal issue; now, dad wants his seat at the table back.

Off the field, it is like an episode of Dallas or Succession. The problem is that mismanagement is dragging the club into Segunda.

I predict the relegation battle will go down to the final minute of the final day and the commentator will be relying on a spreadsheet to work out who is evicted from the jungle.