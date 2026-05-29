Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 29/05/2026 a las 11:04h.

It's the end-of-term and time to hand out the grades. Who earned straight As and who ranked F for failure.

It would be fair to say it hasn't been a vintage season for La Liga. Barcelona were way better than the rest, Real Oviedo were far worse than any other club, Real Madrid are an institution in crisis. In between, it was competitive to the end - but it was far from a classic campaign.

Team and coach of the season is split between Barcelona and Getafe and their respective leaders.

It shouldn't be underestimated what an incredible job Hansi Flick pulls off with a minimum of fuss. He's assimilated the graduates from the academy, made light of a stack of injuries, always kept a balanced team and used the players who were recruited on a very limited budget.

There may have been behind-the-scenes issues like Real Madrid but they were kept in-house. He found a way to use the loan-players Marcus Rashford and João Cancelo and made tough decisions such as preferring relative rookie Joan García to the established goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen. Yes, he had superstars like Lamine Yamal but his most-used player was the versatile Eric García. A player who looked surplus 18 months ago was pivotal in Barça's success.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder - and Getafe's style was at the other end of the scale to Barcelona's. Coach José Bordalás made a Frankenstein's monster of a team - with bits bolted together from other footballing bodies. He complained he was missing a few body parts early in the season - so when his creation was completed, it went marauding around Spain.

Now, it will go marauding around Europe. The unfashionable team from the suburbs of Madrid will be back on the UEFA map next season after finishing seventh. I've often said they could translate the Millwall song "No one likes us, we don't care."

Sadly, José Bordalás may not be around. Although he was recently honoured as an "adopted son of the city of Getafe", he's expected to head to a club without salary restrictions and some kind of budget.

My player of the season is also split - this time between The Pirate and the Prince.

"The Pirate" is the nickname of the journeyman Kosovan Vedat Muriqi. He'd sailed around Europe plying his trade with nine different clubs before finding a home on the island of Mallorca. His 23-goal haul was second to Kylian Mbappé. A remarkable return considering he was the standout player for a relegated club.

At the other end of the sphere, Lamine Yamal is football royalty. Some try to be hipster and find alternatives for "player of the year", but the teenager is simply the best - and getting better.

He is a joy to watch and commentate on - he does things other footballers are incapable of ever considering. This is backed up by statistics - 24 goals and 15 assists in 43 matches.

Hopefully, the rest necessitated by a minor injury at the season's end will refresh him for the biggest stage of all, this summer's World Cup.