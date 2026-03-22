Primera RFEF: Salvation back on the cards for Marbella FC who win again Local rivals Juventud de Torremolinos also secured a crucial victory in their bid to beat the drop, while Antequera CF slipped up in the race for the play-offs

Jorge Garrido Sunday, 22 March 2026, 22:50 Share

Malaga province's Primera RFEF sides produced a mixed but largely positive set of results during matchday 29: strugglers Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both secured vital home wins, while Antequera CF suffered a setback in their push for the play-offs.

Marbella 3–0 Sevilla Atlético

Marbella continued their resurgence with a commanding victory over bottom side Sevilla Atlético on Sunday, making it back-to-back wins and keeping their survival hopes alive.

They struck early through José Cambra, who volleyed in after the ball came back off the bar, and maintained control throughout.

After the break, they capitalised on defensive uncertainty to extend their lead when Ohemeng rounded the goalkeeper and finished calmly. Víctor Sánchez then wrapped up the scoring with a strike from distance.

The result leaves them within five points of safety, with momentum now firmly on their side.

Torremolinos 1–0 Sanluqueño

On Saturday, Torremolinos edged past Sanluqueño to extend their unbeaten run to six matches and take another significant step towards survival.

The only goal came just before half time when Samuel Almagro turned Pito Camacho’s cross into his own net.

The hosts had to withstand pressure after the break, with the visitors seeing an equaliser ruled out and creating further chances.

However, Torremolinos held firm to secure a narrow but valuable win and now sit six points clear of the drop zone, boosting confidence in their debut campaign at this level.

Antequera 0–1 Villarreal B

Kicking off at the same time, Antequera lost ground in the race for the play-offs after a tight defeat to Villarreal B at El Maulí.

With both sides level on points beforehand, it was a pivotal encounter that offered few chances in the first half.

The decisive moment came shortly after the hour mark when Sierra headed home from a corner.

Antequera were unable to respond, leaving them seventh on 41 points, three behind their opponents who occupy the final play-off spot.