Primera RFEF: Pau Pérez strike earns Juventud de Torremolinos first win of the season

A euphoric Pau Pérez after his decisive goal against Murcia on Saturday.

Pedro Luis Alonso 25/10/2026 Actualizado a las 18:44h.

Both Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF had something to celebrate late on this weekend.

Juventud de Torremolinos beat promotion contenders Murcia to climb off the bottom of the table, while in Aragón, Antequera CF snatched a point deep into stoppage time.

Torremolinos 1-0 Murcia

Torremolinos claimed their first win of the season at the ninth attempt, beating Murcia 1-0 at El Pozuelo on Saturday thanks to substitute Pau Pérez.

The winger, who missed all of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, struck in the 73rd minute after teammate Ibrahim Matiti dispossessed Murcia’s Héctor Pérez, sending an arcing shot beyond goalkeeper Dani Jiménez.

Earlier, the visitors had threatened through former Malaga CF player Cristo, who tested Torremolinos keeper Belman twice in the first half, and had an Álvaro Giménez goal ruled out for offside after a video review on the hour.

Murcia’s Javi Mier then headed against the post in the final moments.

As a result, Torremolinos, now unbeaten in three under caretaker-turned-permanent-boss Junes Barny, move above Teruel on goal difference, although they remain in the relegation zone.

Huesca 1-1 Antequera

Also on Saturday, Antequera came away from El Alcoraz with a point after Destiny equalised in the 95th minute.

It was their fifth draw in nine games, while the Nigerian striker’s goal was his fifth of the season.

Huesca had gone ahead just before half time when Brazilian Douglas Aurelio, formerly of Castellón, was left unmarked at the far post to head in a wide free kick from Jimmy Suárez.

The hosts looked to be holding on, especially when Antequera’s Moha Bassele missed a penalty in the 89th minute, but Destiny struck during more than ten minutes of added time.

Despite only two defeats so far, the run of draws leaves Antequera closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places.