Primera RFEF: Late Eugeni strike keeps Marbella FC's faint survival hopes alive All three Malaga province sides in Spain's third tier managed to avoid defeat over the weekend

Villarreal B's Hugo López protects the ball under pressure from Torremolinos's Usse Diao.

Pedro Luis Alonso Sunday, 15 March 2026, 23:06 Share

Malaga province's three representatives in Group 2 of Primera RFEF all successfully avoided defeat on the road this weekend.

Marbella FC produced the standout result with a narrow victory in Ibiza, while Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos left with mixed feelings after both having to settle for draws.

Ibiza 0–1 Marbella

Marbella secured a vital victory at Can Misses on Sunday thanks to a late goal from Eugeni, who struck with a precise effort into the left corner nine minutes from time.

They travelled with just 17 players due to several absences, but produced a disciplined defensive display to limit an underperforming Ibiza side.

The visitors were also close to sealing the match earlier through two counter-attacks led by Alexei.

The win lifts Marbella to 18th place. They remain nine points from safety with ten games to play, but the result at least keeps their slim survival hopes alive.

Sevilla Atlético 1–1 Antequera

Earlier in the day, Antequera were left frustrated after conceding late in a match they had been on course to win against Sevilla Atlético.

Luismi Gutiérrez put them ahead in the 38th minute with a well-delivered long free kick from the flank that bounced high and evaded everyone before beating goalkeeper Flores. Earlier, the hosts had missed a penalty when Collado struck wide.

Antequera appeared set for all three points until the 83rd minute, when Pedraza equalised following a cross from Alcaide.

The dropped points leave them just one point outside the promotion play-off places.

Villarreal B 2–2 Torremolinos

Juventud de Torremolinos extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a creditable draw away to an in-form Villarreal B on Saturday.

They twice took the lead, first through Usse Diao after a strong individual run. Diatta then levelled from the penalty spot before half time after a handball by Fran García.

Shortly after the restart, Iban Ribeiro restored the lead with a finish from Fran Gallego’s pass, but Villarreal B struck back when Iván’s powerful free kick was parried and Valou converted the rebound.

The point keeps Torremolinos just above the relegation zone.