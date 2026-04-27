Marblanc Solar: 400% growth, €10 million pipeline – and just getting started

SUR in English Marbella Monday, 27 April 2026, 18:35 Share

Two years ago, Marblanc Solar was a small Marbella operation running mostly on word-of-mouth recommendations, handling a handful of solar proposals a month.

Today, the company is sitting on a pipeline of nearly €10 million in proposals, has more than 35 installations either underway or awaiting completion, employs over 30 people in-house, and has opened a second office – in Jávea, serving the Costa Blanca – to meet demand that has long since outgrown its original patch.

Between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, Marblanc Solar recorded 400% growth, placing it among the fastest-growing solar companies in Spain.

The timing is not a coincidence.

A market in crisis – and a trust gap a decade wide

A new investigation published this week by Cinco Días, the financial newspaper of El País, lays bare what has happened to Spain's residential solar market since the boom years of 2021 and 2022.

During that period, Spain's self-consumption solar sector exploded – installations jumped 108% in 2022 alone, driven by surging energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a wave of government subsidies. New companies flooded in. Existing ones expanded faster than their expertise allowed. Industry association APPA Renovables described the period bluntly: "Las empresas iban con la lengua afuera" – companies were running on empty, stretched beyond their limits.

Then the subsidies ended. The market contracted by 50%. And dozens of installers closed, left Spain, or entered administration – leaving their clients behind.

A study of more than 10,000 organisations with active solar installations found that 57% don't know whether their system is working properly. A further 13.2% say it isn't delivering the savings they were promised. Most troubling of all: 24% of those with problems have been simply abandoned by their original installer – the company either closed or moved on, leaving homeowners with no technical support, no guarantees, and in some cases, installations that were never properly legalised.

APPA Renovables estimates that "dozens of companies" disappeared when the cycle turned.

It is precisely into this gap that Marblanc Solar has grown.

Built on the opposite model

Co-owners Roman Mitchell and Adam Millington founded Marblanc Solar on a philosophy that now looks almost contrarian against that backdrop: show up in person, do the job properly, and stay around afterwards.

Every client begins with a Free Solar Survey – an in-person visit from a qualified engineer, a drone inspection of the roof, and a bespoke 3D proposal presented live a few days later, complete with estimated savings, payback periods, and itemised quotes the client can adjust in real time.

It's a process that was refined over roughly 100 trial-and-error surveys, and it stands in sharp contrast to an industry where, at the height of the boom, companies were taking on work faster than they could properly deliver it.

"We're not just emailing a quote and hoping the client understands," Roman told SUR in English. "We're working with the customer to build a really specific system that's tailored to their property and what they want."

The drone inspection – originally used to document completed jobs – proved its value early. During one survey in early 2025, aerial footage revealed a client's roof needed tile repairs before any panels could be safely installed. Another solar company, Roman noted, would only have discovered that on the day of installation. At that point, the panels might simply have slid off.

The 24% problem – and why aftercare is now everything

The figure that stands out most from the Cinco Días investigation is the 24% of affected solar clients who have been abandoned by their original installer. For Marblanc Solar, that number helps explain a significant portion of their inbound enquiries – homeowners and businesses who didn't come looking for a new system, but for someone to fix or take responsibility for an existing one.

It's a pattern Roman and Adam have seen repeatedly on the Costa del Sol.

"A lot of people in Spain get their gardener, handyman or a local referral – someone who isn't properly qualified – to do a job at a lower price point," Roman said. "Unfortunately, many times, you get what you pay for."

In one case in El Rosario, Marbella, a homeowner called Marblanc after their original contractor vanished mid-job. The survey engineer found cables far too small for the power requirements – a serious fire risk that had gone undetected.

Against this backdrop, Marblanc Solar's aftercare model looks less like a differentiator and more like a basic standard the industry failed to maintain. Every client enters a two-week intensive monitoring programme after installation, during which Adam – the team's senior electrician – reviews energy data via the solar app and looks for inefficiencies. After that, each client is added to a dedicated Monday-to-Sunday WhatsApp channel with both Roman and Adam.

"One of our clients' electric gates broke and he messaged us at 10pm wondering if the solar was to blame," Roman said. "By midnight, we'd sent an electrician round." The gate turned out to have nothing to do with the solar installation – but the response said everything about the model.

From Marbella to the Costa Blanca

The expansion to Jávea in January 2026 marks the first time Marblanc Solar has operated outside its original Costa del Sol territory. The new office serves the Costa Blanca – another high-sunshine, high-demand coastal market – and follows the same model that drove growth in Marbella: dedicated survey engineers, drone inspections, live proposals, and the same aftercare infrastructure.

To support the expansion, the company has grown its workforce to more than 30 people in-house, including two full-time survey engineers whose sole job is conducting site visits and preparing proposals.

With a pipeline approaching €10 million and 35-plus live jobs running simultaneously, the operational challenge has shifted from generating demand to managing it without compromising on the standards that created it.

"Every one of those jobs has to be done to the same standard as our very first installation," Adam said. "The reputation we've built is only worth something if we protect it on every single roof."

Book your Free Solar Survey

Marblanc Solar's Free Solar Survey includes a site visit, drone scan, consultation, 3D shading analysis, custom proposal, itemised quote comparisons, and a live presentation – completely free of charge for homeowners across Marbella, the Costa del Sol, and now the Costa Blanca.

To request yours, visit marblancsolar.com or call +34 951 122 066.