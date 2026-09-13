Primera RFEF: Juventud de Torremolinos come up short in seven-goal thriller

Dioni, with the ball at his feet.

Jorge Garrido 13/09/2026 Actualizado a las 22:16h.

The third round of Primera RFEF brought mixed fortunes for Malaga province’s two representatives, with neither side able to claim a victory.

Juventud de Torremolinos scored twice in the final seven minutes against Real Zaragoza but still fell short of a dramatic comeback, while Antequera CF were forced to settle for a point despite being the better side for long periods against Alcorcón.

Antequera 1-1 Alcorcón

Antequera had to settle for a point at home to Alcorcón on Saturday afternoon despite producing enough to take all three.

After a cagey opening half-hour, Destiny continued his impressive start to the season by putting them ahead, beating Bañuz through his legs from a closing angle after Adrià Gené played him through with a precise pass.

The goal opened up the game, with chances at both ends. After VAR overturned a penalty awarded to Antequera after Javi Antón was judged to have simulated contact, Alcorcón equalised in the 60th minute when a freekick from the left evaded everyone and found its way into Alcover’s goal.

Destiny then appeared to restore the lead five minutes later, but the goal was ruled out after a foul in the build-up.

The draw leaves Antequera 10th with four points from their first three games. They travel to Villarreal B on Saturday (6.45pm).

Torremolinos 3-4 Zaragoza

On Sunday, Torremolinos produced a dramatic late comeback but ultimately fell short against promotion hopefuls Real Zaragoza in their first home match of the season at El Pozuelo.

The visitors controlled the early stages and went ahead in the 20th minute through an own goal credited to goalkeeper Javi Cuenca, before Diego González doubled their advantage from a corner eight minutes before half time.

Ex-Malaga CF man Dioni Villalba, making his debut after finally becoming available, gave Torremolinos hope by converting a penalty for handball in first-half stoppage time.

Zaragoza restored their two-goal cushion after the break when Jaume Jardí scored a superb long-range free-kick, before Saidu appeared to settle the contest with an 81st-minute fourth.

However, Torremolinos refused to give up. Ivan Laca pulled one back in the 86th minute and Rodri Ajegun made it 3-4 two minutes later. They created further opportunities during stoppage time but couldn't find an equaliser.

The defeat leaves them 17th with one point. They visit relegation rivals Hércules on Sunday (8.30pm), with the Alicante side currently occupying the final survival place.