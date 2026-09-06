Primera RFEF: Antequera CF suffer late heartbreak as both Malaga sides lose

Jorge Garrido Malaga 06/09/2026 a las 12:50h.

Both Malaga sides in Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football, suffered unfortunate defeats in the second round of action on Saturday.

Antequera CF were particularly unlucky to concede in the final minute at Zaragoza, while Juventud de Torremolinos were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid Castilla despite producing a competitive performance, especially after half time.

Real Zaragoza 1-0 Antequera

Despite having taken the initiative for long periods of the first half, Antequera suffered a cruel 1-0 defeat at Zaragoza after conceding in the 90th minute.

The esteemed hosts, recently relegated from Segunda, struggled to make their possession count and couldn't consistently connect with their midfielders, allowing Antequera to exploit space behind the home defence.

Antequera came close to opening the scoring when a clear chance was cleared off the line, while they also survived a moment of danger shortly before half time when Moi Parra caught Jokin Gabilondo with a stamp. The referee showed Parra a yellow card rather than sending them off.

Zaragoza improved after the interval following the introduction of new signing Marco Sangalli. The winger immediately added greater attacking impetus and won a penalty after an individual run, although the decision appeared somewhat harsh. Ander Herrera took responsibility from the spot, but his effort struck the base of the post before Dani Alcover managed to gather the rebound.

The hosts continued to grow into the match and began pushing Antequera deeper, although Abraham Paz's side remained well organised.

However, Edu Espiau was introduced for Zaragoza and proved decisive in the 90th minute. Diego González flicked on a ball from the right towards the far post, where Espiau reacted with a large slice of luck, turning the ball towards goal with his knee from close range and sending it into the net.

Antequera will look to respond at El Maulí next Saturday when they host Alcorcón.

Real Madrid Castilla 2-0 Torremolinos

Earlier in the day in the capital, Juventud de Torremolinos were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid Castilla at the Alfredo Di Stéfano despite producing a respectable display, particularly in the second half.

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when Jorge Cestero finished low after a rebound, with the goal checked for a possible offside.

Torremolinos continued to compete and had chances to get back into the match. Buch was presented with a one-on-one opportunity in the first half but couldn't convert, while Pau Pérez sent another promising effort narrowly wide after the interval.

Castilla eventually settled the contest late on when Pol Fortuny arrived from deep and finished with his left foot.

Torremolinos will return to El Pozuelo next Sunday, when they host Zaragoza in their first home match of the season.