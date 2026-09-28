Primera RFEF: Antequera CF stun with hard-fought win over unbeaten Jaén

The Antequera squad celebrate in the changing room at El Maulí on Sunday.

Jorge Garrido 28/09/2026 a las 11:46h.

The fifth round of Group 2 in the Primera RFEF campaign produced very different outcomes for the two Malaga province representatives. Antequera CF climbed to seventh after ending Jaén's unbeaten start to the season, while Juventud de Torremolinos remained in the relegation zone after another late defeat at El Pozuelo.

Antequera 2-0 Jaén

Antequera produced an impressive display at El Maulí on Sunday to topple undefeated Jaén.

The first half was closely contested, although the hosts threatened more frequently from distance. They had a chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot, but Luismi Gutiérrez failed to convert.

Antequera continued to press after half time and eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. Destiny finished Luismi Gutiérrez's pass to score his third goal of the campaign.

Jaén pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Antequera sealed the victory in stoppage time. Antonio Zarzana converted after being set up by Isra Domínguez in the 92nd minute bring an end to the tension inside the ground.

They now have eight points, just one behind the promotion play-off places, and will visit Sant Andreu on Saturday.

Torremolinos 1-2 Algeciras

A day earlier, in a direct battle between two sides still searching for their first victory, Torremolinos suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after conceding a late winner against Algeciras.

The visitors took an early lead when Juanma García finished a move in the second minute, but Torremolinos responded before the half-hour mark. Cristian Rodriguez combined with Ivan Laca before finishing into the corner to make it 1-1.

Algeciras created several chances after the break, with Javi Cuenca making six saves to keep the hosts level. However, Javi Avilés finished a speedy counter-attack in the 90th minute after carrying the ball from his own area and emphatically firing past Cuenca.

The goal was checked for a possible foul in the build-up but stood, leaving Torremolinos four points from safety. They travel to Alcorcón on Sunday.