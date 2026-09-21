Primera RFEF: Antequera CF fight back to earn point away at the leaders

Jorge Garrido 21/09/2026 a las 12:40h.

Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos experienced contrasting fortunes in the latest round of Primera RFEF, with both sides facing difficult away assignments in Group 2.

While Antequera responded strongly after falling behind early, Torremolinos couldn't turn their late pressure into a result as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign.

Villarreal B 2-2 Antequera

Antequera claimed a valuable point on Saturday at the home of Villarreal B, who had won all three of their opening matches to put them top of the group.

The hosts made a strong start, with Nico Barattucci scoring twice in the opening 45 minutes.

The forward opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a powerful first-time strike from the edge of the area after Nizar El Jmili’s delivery. The same combination produced the second, as Nizar played Barattucci through before the Argentinian finished with his left foot.

However, Antequera pulled one back shortly before half time through captain Luismi Gutiérrez, who collected Destiny’s pass and fired a precise shot into the corner.

They carried that momentum into the second half and equalised in the 72nd minute, when Destiny reacted quickest to a rebound following a series of efforts in the area.

The result extended Antequera’s unbeaten run against the division’s leading sides and moved them to 11th with five points. They will host Real Jaén at El Maulí on Sunday at 6.15pm.

Hércules 1-0 Juventud de Torremolinos

On Sunday, Torremolinos suffered their third consecutive defeat after Samu Vázquez scored the only goal of the match for Hércules at the Rico Pérez.

A scrappy first half offered little attacking action, with frequent fouls disrupting the game. The hosts broke the deadlock through Vázquez, who converted Manu Rico’s assist.

Hercules continued to control proceedings and briefly appeared to double their lead through Malaga-born Antoñín, although VAR ruled out the goal.

Torremolinos pushed forward in the closing stages and created several chances to equalise, but they couldn't find a way through.

They remain 17th with one point from four matches, three points from safety.