Paula Badosa's dream run at Australian Open comes to an end

Friday, 24 January 2025

Paula Badosa's remarkable journey at the Australian Open ended at the semi-final stage on Thursday morning, where she fell to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets (6-4, 6-2).

Despite a strong start, Badosa could not counter Sabalenka's unrelenting game on the hard court.

This result marks the 27-year-old Spaniard's best Grand Slam showing to date and propels her back into the WTA top ten, now ranked ninth in the world.