Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde crowned Spanish lightweight champion after brutal Torremolinos knockout

27/07/2026 Actualizado a las 12:48h.

Malaga boxer Pablo 'El Bigote' Valverde claimed the Spanish lightweight title on Saturday night after producing a dominant performance to defeat Chimo Eddine by knockout in Torremolinos.

The fighter from the Carlinda neighbourhood of the city sealed the biggest achievement of his career at the Palacio San Miguel, where more than 1,500 spectators watched him stop his opponent in the fifth round of a scheduled 10-round contest.

Valverde, who entered the ring unbeaten with an 8-0 record, was backed by a large contingent of local supporters, including members of Malaga CF supporters' group Frente Bokerón, as he secured the vacant national title.

The bout was a rematch between the Malaga fighter and the Logroño-born Eddine, who had previously lost a close decision against him in March in a controversial contest.

Eddine started aggressively, but Valverde gradually took control, using his physical strength and pressure to force his opponent backwards. By the fifth round, the Malaga fighter had established a clear advantage before landing a combination that ended with a right-hand punch, sending Eddine to the canvas.

The Logroño fighter required medical attention and was taken from the ring on a stretcher before being taken to hospital. He was later reported to be in good condition.

The victory moved Valverde’s professional record to 9-0 and marked the first major title of his career. He dedicated the win to his family and closest supporters after a night of celebration for Malaga boxing.