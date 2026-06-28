New Unicaja coach Txus Vidorreta begins squad overhaul

Juan Calderón / Marina Rivas 28/06/2026 a las 23:34h.

Unicaja Baloncesto's squad rebuild is starting to take shape under new head coach Txus Vidorreta, with early-summer business already addressing key areas identified for improvement.

Vidorreta, who replaced the highly decorated Ibon Navarro, now at Red Star Belgrade, arrives after a decorated spell at La Laguna Tenerife, where he won four titles, including two Basketball Champions League trophies and two Intercontinental Cups.

The experienced Basque coach is also one of the most experienced coaches in Liga Endesa history with more than 700 games in charge.

Last week, he outlined plans for up to five signings to reshape the squad. He called for reinforcements at shooting guard, small forward, power forward and centre, depending on budget and fit.

Since then, Unicaja have added American Cameron Hunt, who joins from Joventut Badalona and strengthens the scoring role at shooting guard.

Meanwhile, Melwin Pantzar returns from loan to add depth and creation at point guard as part of the backcourt rebuild, while Jonathan Barreiro has also signed a new contract to remain for another season, securing continuity in the forward line as the club looks to stabilise its core group.

Killian Tillie is expected to leave due to injury issues, while Yannick Nzosa remains under assessment after returning from loan.