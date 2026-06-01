All change at Unicaja Málaga as most-decorated coach in their history bids farewell

Juan Calderón / Marina Rivas 01/06/2026 a las 00:41h.

Coach Ibon Navarro will leave Unicaja after informing the club, coaching staff and players of his decision to end his spell in charge, marking the end of a highly successful four-and-a-half-year period for the Malaga basketball club.

The announcement comes after Unicaja concluded a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the Liga ACB.

Although Navarro's contract runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, only contractual details remain to be resolved following his decision to move on.

The Basque coach, who arrived in February 2022 to replace Fotis Katsikaris, leaves as the most decorated coach in the club's history.

During his time at the helm, Unicaja won seven trophies, including two Basketball Champions League titles, two FIBA Intercontinental Cups, two Copa del Rey crowns and the 2024 Supercopa Endesa, with a win percentage of 68.97 per cent.

Attention has now turned to Navarro's next destination. While he was previously linked with Barcelona following Xavi Pascual's departure, reports suggest that interest from Serbia's Red Star Belgrade may now be the strongest option.