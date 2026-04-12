New Juventud de Torremolinos head coach Carlos Alós gets off to a losing start The other Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF didn't do much better: Antequera CF edged closer to danger, while Marbella FC could go down next week after being on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller

Jorge Garrido / Pedro Luis Alonso Sunday, 12 April 2026, 22:35 Share

The arrival of Carlos Alós in the dugout at Juventud de Torremolinos has done little to halt the slide for Malaga province’s Primera RFEF sides, with all three suffering defeats in a damaging matchday in the third tier.

Ibiza 2–1 Torremolinos

The new era at Torremolinos began with a setback, with Alós’s first match in charge ending in a defeat that sends them back into the relegation zone.

The former Kairat Almaty, FAR Rabat, Qatar SC, Rwanda and Belarus coach, who has been appointed to secure survival after replacing Antonio Calderón, saw his side make a bright start. They took the lead inside five minutes through Iván Ribeiro following a scramble in the area.

However, their advantage quickly evaporated as Ibiza responded almost immediately, before completing the turnaround before half time.

The defeat leaves the Costa del Sol side in 16th, underlining the scale of the task facing Alós in the final weeks.

Atlético de Madrid B 5–4 Marbella

Marbella delivered the most dramatic contest of the weekend but remain on the verge of relegation after a chaotic defeat.

They twice led away at Atlético de Madrid B on Friday, showing attacking intent through goals from Adrián Ruiz, Escassi, Jorge Álvarez and a late strike from Alexiel.

Zoom A congested midfield during Friday's clash in Madrid. MARBELLA FC

However, their defensive fragility proved decisive as the hosts repeatedly found a way back.

Conceding five goals leaves them in a perilous position, and they could be mathematically relegated next weekend depending on results elsewhere.

Cartagena 1–0 Antequera

Antequera’s downturn continued on Saturday with a narrow loss in Cartagena, extending their winless run to a month and dragging them closer to the drop zone.

Now 13th and just two points above danger, they are in stark contrast to their earlier ambitions of a play-off push.

They were beaten by a penalty after a handball, while Luismi Gutiérrez missed from the spot at the other end.

Despite creating chances, including a headed effort from Biabiany, they were unable to find an equaliser and left empty-handed once again.