Natalia Fischer wins Titan Desert Almeria for second year running

SUR 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:23h.

Natalia Fischer has won the Titan Desert Almeria for the second consecutive year, repeating her 2025 success despite a completely redesigned route and a record field of 570 riders.

The Estepona cyclist took the lead by winning the opening stage and extended her advantage throughout the race. She also won every stage to secure a convincing overall victory.

Tessa Kortekaas, the most successful rider in Titan World Series history, finished second, with fellow Andalusian María Esther Maqueda completing the podium.

In the men's race, Luis León Sánchez also retained his title after winning the opening stage by more than three minutes following a long solo break. The Murcia rider then controlled his advantage without taking unnecessary risks.

Morocco's Youssef Issmaili became the first Moroccan to win a stage in the event, while Marbella's Luis Ángel Maté finished seventh overall.

The 2026 edition was held from a new base in Mojácar and featured the largest field in the race's seven-year history.