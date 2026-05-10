Marc Márquez crashes out of Le Mans MotoGP and brings forward shoulder surgery

Márquez will now undergo procedures on both his foot and shoulder.

Jesús Gutiérrez 10/05/2026 a las 01:27h.

Marc Márquez will miss the rest of the French Grand Prix and next weekend’s Catalonia MotoGP round after suffering a fractured right foot in a crash during Saturday’s sprint race at Le Mans.

The Spanish rider crashed heavily on the penultimate lap when his Ducati threw him off at turn 13. Although he was able to walk away, Márquez limped back to the garage before being taken to the circuit medical centre.

Doctors diagnosed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Márquez later confirmed he would also bring forward planned surgery on his right shoulder in Madrid.

“I hadn't said anything, but I already had surgery scheduled on my right shoulder because I've been having more problems than normal this season,” he told DAZN.

Márquez said a screw from a previous injury was pressing on a nerve while riding, contributing to inconsistent performances and unexpected crashes.

The reigning MotoGP champion is fifth in the standings, 51 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi.