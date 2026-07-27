Marbella wins host bid for major new triathlon series in 2027

José Carlos García 27/07/2026 Actualizado a las 12:49h.

Marbella is set to welcome the world's top long-distance triathletes after winning hosting rights for a 2027 T100 World Championship Tour event.

The announcement was made in London by World Triathlon and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), who presented a new unified structure for professional triathlon from 2027.

The new Triathlon World Tour aims to bring together the sport’s leading competitions, with the T100 becoming the long-distance championship series. The season will culminate with world champions being crowned across the different categories.

Marbella will host the fifth round of the T100 circuit on 18 and 19 September, following events in Gold Coast, Singapore, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz welcomed the decision, saying the event reinforced the resort’s reputation as an international destination for sport and active tourism.

"We're very excited to organise it and welcome the best triathletes in the world again," Muñoz said. "Marbella is a sporting capital and, as always, we'll be a perfect host."

Spanish Triathlon Federation president José Hidalgo described the announcement as "an honour" and praised Marbella's role in the sport's future.