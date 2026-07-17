Marbella FC appoint Antonio Calderón as new head coach

JORGE GARRIDO 17/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Antonio Calderón has been appointed Marbella FC's new head coach as they begin preparations for life in Segunda RFEF following relegation from the third tier.

The Cadiz-born coach was confirmed by the club on Thursday and has been tasked with rebuilding a side aiming to challenge for an immediate return.

Calderón arrives with a strong recent track record after guiding Juventud de Torremolinos to back-to-back promotions from Tercera RFEF to Primera RFEF. His work at the Costa del Sol club earned widespread recognition after they climbed two divisions while retaining much of the same squad.

Last season, Calderón kept Torremolinos outside the relegation places during their first campaign in the third tier despite off-field difficulties, including unpaid wages and a change of ownership. However, he was dismissed late in the season following two consecutive defeats, even though they remained above the drop zone.

His tenure also helped raise the profile of several players, including Fran Castillo, who recently completed a move to Castellón.

Marbella will now hope Calderón can restore stability after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. Expectations had been for a comfortable season in Primera RFEF, but they ultimately suffered relegation to the fourth tier after a difficult campaign.

The 58-year-old brings extensive managerial experience to the role. He has overseen more than 140 matches in Spain's Segunda División with clubs including Huesca and Albacete, while also spending periods coaching abroad.