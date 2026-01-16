Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich narrowly misses out on Adelaide final spot The Spaniard was edged out after a long and intense battle, despite recovering from a set down and pushing the match to a deciding tie-break

Alejandro Davidovich's wait for a first final of the season continued after a narrow defeat to Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 in Adelaide on Friday.

The world number 14 from Malaga lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5) to the Frenchman in a match lasting two hours and 36 minutes, with the outcome decided by fine margins in the third-set tie-break.

Humbert, ranked 36, progressed to the final after holding his nerve at key moments, leaning heavily on a left-handed serve that proved difficult to read.

Davidovich, now coached by Mariano Puerta, showed resilience to recover from the opening set, taking control of the second without conceding a break point and forcing a decider.

In the final set, both players held serve under pressure, but several unforced errors in the tie-break ultimately cost the Andalusian his place in the final.

The Malaga player finished with 26 winners and won 70 per cent of points on his first serve, but Humbert edged the overall points tally 105 to 99.