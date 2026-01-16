Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Davidovich, frustrated during his clash with Humbert. AFP

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich narrowly misses out on Adelaide final spot

The Spaniard was edged out after a long and intense battle, despite recovering from a set down and pushing the match to a deciding tie-break

Pedro Luis Alonso

Friday, 16 January 2026, 22:46

Alejandro Davidovich's wait for a first final of the season continued after a narrow defeat to Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 in Adelaide on Friday.

The world number 14 from Malaga lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5) to the Frenchman in a match lasting two hours and 36 minutes, with the outcome decided by fine margins in the third-set tie-break.

Humbert, ranked 36, progressed to the final after holding his nerve at key moments, leaning heavily on a left-handed serve that proved difficult to read.

Davidovich, now coached by Mariano Puerta, showed resilience to recover from the opening set, taking control of the second without conceding a break point and forcing a decider.

In the final set, both players held serve under pressure, but several unforced errors in the tie-break ultimately cost the Andalusian his place in the final.

The Malaga player finished with 26 winners and won 70 per cent of points on his first serve, but Humbert edged the overall points tally 105 to 99.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Another weather change: cold and rain return to Malaga province
  2. 2 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town introduces DNA checks to catch owners who fail to pick up dog poo
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  6. 6 UPDATE: Lorry breakdown on A-7 motorway triggers traffic jams between Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  7. 7 Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board
  8. 8 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  9. 9 Three violent criminals arrested following burglary on eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Torremolinos awards bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th tapas route

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich narrowly misses out on Adelaide final spot

Malaga&#039;s Alejandro Davidovich narrowly misses out on Adelaide final spot